Firefighters quickly extinguished a shed fire in Kilbride on Tuesday evening.

Following a call from a homeowner on Old Bay Bulls Road shortly after 6:30 p.m. fire crews responded and found smoke and fire coming from a small shed on a residential property. Firefighters were able to quickly douse the flames, pulling out contents of the shed to ensure no hot spots remained. The shed and its contents sustained considerable damage.

The fire is not believed to be suspicious.