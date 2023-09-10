Firefighters mark National Memorial Day

Today the St. John’s Regional Fire Department joined departments around the country to mark Firefighters’ National Memorial Day.

Since 2017, the second Sunday in September has been dedicated to honour firefighters who have died in the line of duty. The Canadian flag is lowered to half mast on all federal buildings and establishments, in memory of those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice carrying out their duties. According to the Canadian Fallen Firefighters Foundation nearly 2000 firefighters are remembered on this day, and every day, and are commemorated for their courage, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to serving our communities.