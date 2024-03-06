Firefighters in the metro region quickly contain two late-night fires

A pair of late-night fires kept firefighters with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) busy on Tuesday night.

Fire crews were called to Traders, on the corner of Freshwater Road and Stamps Lane, shortly after midnight following reports of fire near the rear of the building. Firefighters found a small shed on the side of the building ablaze and quickly brought the fire under control. The shed, and its contents, sustained significant fire damage. Crews were able to prevent the spread of fire to the main building, which suffered only cosmetic damage. The cause of that fire is under investigation.

(Earl Noble / NTV News)

Firefighters made also quick work of a fire at a home in Mount Pearl late Tuesday evening, and in doing so saved the home from further damage.

Crews were called to a home on Finlaystone Drive, in the north end of Mount Pearl, shortly after 10:00 p.m.. A resident of the home reported fire in the attached garage of the home. When firefighters arrived, substantial smoke was found in the garage, and some contents were ablaze.

Firefighters cut into the garage door to access the fire, which was quickly brought under control before it could cause extensive damage. A small amount of smoke made it into the home, however it was not expected to cause displacement the residents of the home.

When NTV News arrived on scene firefighters were busy cleaning up and clearing from the scene.

Please enable JavaScript play-sharp-fill