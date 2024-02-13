Firearm and drug investigation continuing after traffic stop in Carbonear

The RCMP conducted a traffic stop on Valley Road in Carbonear last week and ticketed a 40-year-old man from Heart’s Desire for driving without insurance. Officers are now continuing an investigation in relation to items found inside the vehicle.

While conducting the traffic stop, police observed firearms parts, drugs and drug paraphernalia.

As part of the investigation, the vehicle was seized and transported to the detachment. A search warrant was obtained and executed.

Further charges are anticipated.