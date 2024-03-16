Fire in Conception Bay South causes extensive damage, leaves one person homeless

A fire in the town of Conception Bay South late Friday evening has caused extensive damage and left one resident homeless.

Emergency crews were called to the scene, on Ledrew’s Road in Kelligrews, shortly before 10:30 p.m.. The call for help came from the homeowner, who returned home and opened the front door to find fire inside. When crews arrived on the scene, fire was coming from both the front window and front door.

Despite an aggressive attack from both the front and the rear of the structure, the home sustained extensive fire damage. Crews spent over an hour fighting the fire, and ensuring no hot spots remained.

Personnel from Newfoundland Power were also called to disconnect power to the home.

There were no injuries reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

