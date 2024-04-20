News

Fire crews quickly extinguish fire in east-end office building

Posted: April 20, 2024 2:23 am
By Earl Noble


Firefighters made quick work of a fire in an office building on Torbay Road late Friday evening.

Crews with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) responded to the Nuport Building shortly before 11:00 p.m.. Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with SJRFD said they received a call from a passerby who could see flames through a basement window. Firefighters arrived a few minutes later and broke the glass of the front door to gain access to the building.

Once inside they were able to locate fire in a small room in the basement. Crews were able to quickly extinguish the fire before it could spread any farther. At one point a burned office chair was taken from the room through a window. Dinn stated the building’s construction, which includes concrete floors, helped contain the blaze, and he praised the quick actions of the individual who first spotted the flames. Fire damage, while extensive, was confined to a single room. The remainder of the building experienced some smoke damage.

It is unknown at this time how tenants of the building will be affected. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SJRFD firefighter Chris Murray is seen through the window of a buildling on Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire damage, as seen through the window of a buildling on Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters position a fan to remove smoke from a buildling following a fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A burned office chair lays on the ground outside the window of an office damaged by fire. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters look through the window of an office building on Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters and their equipment are washed following a fire on Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD Platoon Chief Ken Dinn (left) and Fire Captain Gerard Hayes oversee operations at a fire on Torbay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire caused damage to a room in a St. John’s office buildling on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Fire caused damage to a room in a St. John’s office buildling on Friday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
