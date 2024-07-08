Fire crews quickly extinguish fire in downtown auto supplies shop

Firefighters responded to the blaze, on Hamilton Avenue, shortly before 5:30 a.m..

Crews from three fire stations responded to Colonial Auto Parts after being alerted to the fire by an alarm company. Dean Foley, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD), stated when firefighters first arrived on the scene they found smoking coming from the basement of the building.

Crews entered the building and also cut through a garage door to clear some smoke in an effort to find the fire, which was located in a downstairs office. The fire was quickly brought under control, and firefighters spent the next while ensuring no hot spots remained.

Fire damage to the immediate area was extensive. The remainder of the building sustained some smoke damage. It was unclear at the time how the blaze would affect business.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

SJRFD Firefighter Zack Parrell speaks with Fire Captain Gina Burke at the scene of a fire in Colonial Garage. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Chris Jefford positions a fan outside a door. (Earl Noble / NTV News) SJRFD Fire Captain Chris Jefford looks through a warehouse during a fire on Hamilton Avenue. (Earl Noble / NTV News)