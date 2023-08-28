Fire crews make quick work of suspicious fire at elementary school

Firefighters were called to an east end elementary school early Monday evening to deal with a suspicious fire on the playground.

When crews arrived at the scene, shortly after 6:00 p.m., they found smoke and fire coming from a wooden play structure in the playground of MacDonald Drive Elementary. Upon further investigation it was determined a tire had been set alight inside the structure. Flames quickly spread to the inside walls of the small building, causing significant damage.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, and ensure no hot spots remained by cutting into the wall. Fire scene tape was placed around the building to keep people out.