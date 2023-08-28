News

Fire crews make quick work of suspicious fire at elementary school

Posted: August 28, 2023 11:33 pm
By Earl Noble


Firefighters were called to an east end elementary school early Monday evening to deal with a suspicious fire on the playground.

When crews arrived at the scene, shortly after 6:00 p.m., they found smoke and fire coming from a wooden play structure in the playground of MacDonald Drive Elementary. Upon further investigation it was determined a tire had been set alight inside the structure. Flames quickly spread to the inside walls of the small building, causing significant damage.

Firefighters were able to quickly douse the blaze, and ensure no hot spots remained by cutting into the wall. Fire scene tape was placed around the building to keep people out.

SJRFD firefighter Jack Stanley removed the remnants of a burned tire from a play structure at en elementary school. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD firefighter Chad Walsh sprays down a burned tire at MacDonald Drive Elementary. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD firefighter Chad Walsh cuts into the window frame of a play structure on MacDonald Drive Elementary. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
SJRFD firefighter Chad Walsh removes part of a window sill following a suspicious fire in a play structure. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The interior of a play structure at MacDonald Drive Elementary was damaged following a suspicious fire on Monday evening. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
