Fire crews easily handle minor fire in Petty Harbour

Shortly after 1:30 p.m. on Sunday firefighters were called to a fire at the Petty Harbour Community Centre.

Ken Dinn, Platoon Chief with the St. John’s Regional Fire Department, said when crews first arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the building. Upon investigation they discovered fire among some discarded materials behind the bar area of the building. Staff on location were able to control the flames long enough for firefighters to enter and ensure the fire was extinguished.



There was no extension to any structure of the building, though there was some minor smoke and water damage. It was unclear at the time how business would be affected.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters made quick work of a minor fire at the Petty Harbour Community Centre on Sunday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)