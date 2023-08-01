News Sports

Final preparations underway for Royal St. John’s Regatta

By Jodi Cooke
Published on August 1, 2023 at 4:58 pm
Updated on August 1, 2023 8:10 pm

Wednesday will be Regatta Day, weather permitting. The final call will come at 5:45 a.m. NTV’s Jodi Cooke reports on the final preparations.

