FFAW slams federal government over Northern cod decision; says DFO minister reneged on 40-year commitment

The FFAW is fuming over the federal government’s decision this morning, alleging Ottawa “abandoned Newfoundland and Labrador and threw out a decades-long commitment promising the first 115,000t of Northern cod to inshore groups.”

Earlier today – after 30 years since Ottawa announced a moratorium that shut down this province’s cod industry – the federal government announced it is reopening.

“Today is not historic because the northern cod fishery is re-entering commercial status. Today is historic because Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Minister Diane Lebouthillier, and the current federal Liberal government including the several Newfoundland and Labrador MPs we have in Ottawa, have completely and utterly failed our province and the recovery of the great Northern cod stock,” says FFAW-Unifor President Greg Pretty.

DFO released the 2024 management plan for Northern cod this morning, announcing a total allowable catch (TAC) of just over 19,000t with the bulk of the increase going to offshore groups and little benefit to the coastal communities who rely on the fishery. FFAW says in addition to abandoning the 1982 commitment that was reaffirmed by Justin Trudeau in writing in 2015, the government’s plan also ignored harvester proposals and drew a new line where there wasn’t one.

“Today is another yet another blow in a long string of Liberal government failures to protect coastal communities while they prop up their corporate buddies. I would like to know where are Seamus O’Regan and Gudie Hutchings, and all the other MP’s we supposedly have representing us in Ottawa,” Pretty says. “It’s been over three decades since the cod moratorium was first announced, and instead of learning lessons and rebuilding the Northern cod fishery for the benefit of our coastal communities, Trudeau’s Liberal government has gone back on their word to let the offshore draggers in, barely before ‘critical to cautious’ even finished coming out of their mouths this spring. This government has clearly lost every ounce of moral compass when it comes to managing our marine resources.”

