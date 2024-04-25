FFAW Pushes back on bait fishery

The union representing fish harvesters is once again crying fowl over the bait fishery announced this morning for Atlantic Canada & Quebec. Moments after that announcement was made, the FFAW issued a statement – arguing a bait fishery for mackerel would do nothing for harvesters here.

The union says instead, they want a directed commercial quota for this province.

FFAW-UNIFOR says todays federal announcement isn’t clear on what portion Newfoundland & Labrador harvesters would receive and when. FFAW-UNIFOR proposed a quota of 10,000T for a directed commercial fishery for mackerel license holders here. The union is calling for both the federal and provincial fisheries ministers to respond.