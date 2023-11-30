Several schools with delayed openings in eastern and central Newfoundland

There are several schools with delayed openings this morning in eastern and central Newfoundland. The following schools have delayed openings:

Anthony Paddon Elementary

Bishop White School

Carbonear Academy

Christ the King School

Donald C. Jamieson Academy

Fatima Academy

Fortune Bay Academy

Heritage Collegiate

Holy Name of Mary Academy

John Burke High School

Lake Academy

Marystown Central High

Pearce Junior High School

Persalvic School Complex

Sacred Heart Academy

St. Francis School

St. Joseph’s Academy

St. Lawrence Academy

St. Mark’s School

Swift Current Academy

Tricentia Academy