Several schools with delayed openings in eastern and central Newfoundland

There are several schools with delayed openings this morning in eastern and central Newfoundland. The following schools have delayed openings:
Anthony Paddon Elementary
Bishop White School
Carbonear Academy
Christ the King School
Donald C. Jamieson Academy
Fatima Academy
Fortune Bay Academy
Heritage Collegiate
Holy Name of Mary Academy
John Burke High School
Lake Academy
Marystown Central High
Pearce Junior High School
Persalvic School Complex
Sacred Heart Academy
St. Francis School
St. Joseph’s Academy
St. Lawrence Academy
St. Mark’s School
Swift Current Academy
Tricentia Academy