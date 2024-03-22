Federal minimum wage increasing on April 1

On April 1, the federal minimum wage will increase from $16.65 to $17.30 per hour. This adjustment reflects the 3.9 per cent increase in Canada’s annual average Consumer Price Index for 2023 and is aligned with inflation.

There are approximately 30,000 employees in the federally regulated private sector who will benefit from this raise. Employers are required to adjust their payroll information accordingly.

In 2021 the federal government introduced the federal minimum wage. It is adjusted annually based on Canada’s annual average Consumer Price Index from the previous calendar year.