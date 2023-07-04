Federal grocery rebate to start hitting accounts on July 5

The federal government’s grocery rebate will start hitting bank accounts tomorrow. The one-time payment is designed to help with rising costs at grocery stores.

In March, the federal government announced the rebate, a targeted inflation relief for 11 million low- and modest-income Canadians and families, as part of the 2023 federal budget. The one-time rebate, with a maximum amount of $153 per adult, $81 per child, and $81 for singles, is an increase to the maximum amount of the GST credit for January.

According to the federal budget, eligible Canadians would receive an additional GST payment equivalent to twice the amount received in January. It means eligible couples with two children can receive up to an extra $467, while single Canadians without children can receive up to an extra $234, and seniors can receive up to an extra $225.