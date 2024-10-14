Federal government to unveil designs for wartime housing

The federal government will unveil the designs for its revised wartime housing effort in December. On Tuesday, the federal housing minister will announce the catalogue is coming – with 50 designs, including row homes, fourplexes and sixplexes.

The program was first announced last year as a way to get more homes built faster. It models the federal housing initiative after the Second World War to build standardized “victory homes.”

Permit-ready design packages are not expected to be available until early next year.