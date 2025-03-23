Federal election called for April 28, Carney’s first campaign stop scheduled for St. John’s

Prime Minister Mark Carney asked the Governor General to dissolve Parliament Sunday and send Canadians to the polls in a federal election on April 28.
After calling the election in Ottawa, Carney is scheduled to make his first campaign stop as Liberal leader in St. John’s.
Fisheries minister and St. John’s East Liberal candidate Joanne Thompson had been scheduled to open her campaign headquarters Sunday afternoon, but that has been postponed. She has been under fire from the FFAW because DFO cut crab quotas in Zone 3K off the northeast coast of Newfoundland.
Tune into NTV at 12:30 p.m., noon in most of Labrador, for live coverage of the election call.