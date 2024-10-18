Federal court rules against FFAW‘s request to suspend 2024 Northern cod decision

On Thursday the federal court ruled against the Fish, Food and Allied Workers (FFAW) union’s attempt to stay and/or suspend the 2024 Northern cod decision that was announced in June of this year.

Ocean Choice International has issued a press release that states they are applauding the ruling.

“We are extremely pleased with the outcome of the injunction hearing and with the ruling against

the FFAW’s attempt to keep the Newfoundland and Labrador offshore sector from harvesting

Northern cod,” says Blaine Sullivan, President of family-owned Ocean Choice International.

“We believe that the Minister’s decision to reopen the Northern cod fishery with a very small allocation

to the offshore sector was in accordance with the available science and is in the best interest of

building a sustainable, globally competitive Northern cod fishery.”

