Your Community: Terror Nova Halloween Spooktacular Arts & Entertainment, Your Community October 28th, 2026 NTV’s Amanda Mews checks Terror Nova’s dive into the paranormal. Related Articles October 27, 2026 Your Community: Seeing the Spooky Sights Read more October 27, 2026 A friendship of nearly 40 years brings Shallaway Youth Choir and Choices for Youth together Read more October 21, 2026 Your Community: St. John’s International Women’s Film Festival kicks off Read more October 20, 2026 St. Mary’s to be part of national tourism initiative Read more October 19, 2026 Your Community: St. John’s Players present ‘Dracula: A Comedy of Terrors’ Read more October 16, 2026 Your Community: Zombiegrams back for Halloween from Neighbourhood Dance Works Read more