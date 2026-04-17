Javascript must be enabled for the correct page display
Skip to Content
Menu
Search opener
Search for:
News
Our Team
Arts & Entertainment
Business
Health
Politics
Sports
Weather Cams
Weather
Programs
News Programs
Specials
Schedules
Features
Birthdays and Anniversaries
Silver Linings
Political Watch
Places To Go
The Inside Story
On The Mark
Inspiring NL
Made Right Here
Our Time
Backstage Pass
Your Community
Reflections
Question of the Week
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Submit a Birthday or Anniversary!
News
Weather Cams
Weather
Programs
Features
Contact Us
Search opener
Search for:
Anchor Point
Appleton
Aquaforte
Arnold's Cove
Avondale
Badger
Baie Verte
Bauline
Bay Bulls
Bay de Verde
Bay L'Argent
Bay Roberts
Beachside
Bellburns
Belleoram
Birchy Bay
Bird Cove
Bishop's Cove
Bishop's Falls
Bonavista
Botwood
Branch
Brent's Cove
Brighton
Brigus
Bryant's Cove
Buchans
Burgeo
Burin
Burlington
Burnt Islands
Campbellton
Cape Broyle
Cape Race
Carbonear
Carmanville
Cartwright
Cartwright Junction
Centreville-Wareham-Trinity
Chance Cove
Change Islands
Channel-Port aux Basques
Chapel Arm
Charlottetown (Labrador)
Clarenville
Clarke's Beach
Coachman's Cove
Colliers
Come By Chance
Comfort Cove-Newstead
Conception Bay South
Conception Harbour
Conche
Cook's Harbour
Cormack
Corner Brook
Cottlesville
Cow Head
Cox's Cove
Crow Head
Cupids
Daniel's Harbour
Deer Lake
Dover
Duntara
Eastport
Elliston
Embree
Englee
English Harbour East
Fermeuse
Ferryland
Flatrock
Gambo
Gander
Garnish
Gaultois
Gillams
Glenburnie-Birchy Head-Shoal Brook
Glenwood
Glovertown
Goose Cove East
Grand Bank
Grand Falls-Windsor
Grand Le Pierre
Greenspond
Hampden
Hant's Harbour
Happy Adventure
Happy Valley-Goose Bay
Harbour Breton
Harbour Grace
Harbour Main-Chapel's Cove-Lakeview
Hawke's Bay
Heart's Content
Heart's Delight-Islington
Heart's Desire
Hermitage-Sandyville
Holyrood
Howley
Hughes Brook
Humber Arm South
Indian Bay
Irishtown-Summerside
Isle aux Morts
Jackson's Arm
Keels
King's Cove
King's Point
Kippens
La Scie
Labrador City
Lamaline
L'Anse au Clair
L'Anse au Loup
Lark Harbour
Lawn
Leading Tickles
Lewisporte
Little Bay
Little Bay East
Little Burnt Bay
Logy Bay-Middle Cove-Outer Cove
Long Harbour-Mount Arlington Heights
Lourdes
Lumsden
Marystown
Massey Drive
McIvers
Meadows
Middle Arm
Miles Cove
Millertown
Milltown-Head of Bay d'Espoir
Ming's Bight
Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's
Mount Moriah
Mount Pearl
Musgrave Harbour
Musgravetown
New Perlican
New-Wes-Valley
Nippers Harbour
Norman's Cove-Long Cove
Norris Arm
Norris Point
North River
North West River
Northern Arm
Old Perlican
Pacquet
Paradise
Parker's Cove
Parson's Pond
Pasadena
Peterview
Petty Harbour-Maddox Cove
Pilley's Island
Pinware
Placentia
Point au Gaul
Point Lance
Point Leamington
Point May
Point of Bay
Pool's Cove
Port Anson
Port au Choix
Port au Port East
Port au Port West-Aguathuna-Felix Cove
Port Blandford
Port Hope Simpson
Port Kirwan
Port Rexton
Port Saunders
Portugal Cove South
Portugal Cove-St. Philip's
Pouch Cove
Raleigh
Ramea
Red Bay
Red Harbour
Reidville
Rencontre East
Renews-Cappahayden
River of Ponds
Riverhead
Robert's Arm
Rocky Harbour
Roddickton-Bide Arm
Rose Blanche-Harbour Le Cou
Rushoon
Salmon Cove
Salvage
Sandringham
Sandy Cove
Seal Cove, F.B.
Seal Cove, W.B.
Small Point-Adam's Cove-Blackhead-Broad Cove
South Brook
South River
Southern Harbour
Spaniard's Bay
Springdale
St. Alban's
St. Anthony
St. Bernard's-Jacques Fontaine
St. Brendan's
St. Bride's
St. George's
St. Jacques-Coomb's Cove
St. John's
St. Joseph's
St. Lawrence
St. Lewis
St. Lunaire-Griquet
St. Mary's
St. Pauls
St. Shott's
St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River
Stephenville
Terra Nova
Terra Nova (National Park)
Torbay
Trepassey
Twillingate
Victoria
Wabana
Wabush Lake
Wesleyville
Witless Bay
Woody Point
Winterland
Wreckhouse
4.9°C
View Live
Political Watch
Political Watch, April 17, 2026
Political Watch
April 17th, 2026
Related Articles
Back to top