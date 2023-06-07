Family still searching for answers in Cortney Lake’s disappearance

Today marks six years since a young woman went missing in Mount Pearl.

Cortney Lake went missing on this day in 2017. Lake, 24 at the time, was last seen in Mount Pearl, where she lived at the time, and was never seen again. Video footage showed Lake entering a pickup truck matching the description of her former boyfriends vehicle. In October of 2017, RNC confirmed that the disappearance of Cortney Lake would now be a homicide investigation. If you have any information relating to the disappearance of Cortney Lake you can call the RNC or Crime Stoppers