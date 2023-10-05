Fair driving conditions across most of the province

Roads across the province are mostly dry this morning. There are a few isolated showers across areas of the Great Northern Peninsula and a collision has closed the Trans-Canada Highway approximately five kilometres east of Birchy Narrows.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, Marine Atlantic is anticipating an impact on crossings this weekend. Ferries in the provincial network are operating on time this morning.

All flights are on time at the St. John’s International Airport, Gander International Airport, and Deer Lake Regional Airport.