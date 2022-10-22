Faculty strike begins at Memorial University

About 800 members of the MUN Faculty Association went on strike at Memorial University Monday morning.
Picket lines went up around the St. John’s campus at 8 a.m. Both sides had been in conciliation talks through the weekend, but hit an impasse on Sunday. The university says it has offered the union a 12 per cent wage increase over four years, while MUNFA is demanding 14 per cent. The union says one of the main sticking points is collegial governance of the university.
The university released the folowing strike information overnight:
- All campuses remain open.
- Classes taught by MUNFA members are paused. Classes taught by non-MUNFA members are expected to continue. Check this website to determine which course sections are expected to go ahead. Courses at the Marine Institute will be going ahead as scheduled. Non-bargaining clinical faculty will continue to teach the Faculty of Medicine’s undergraduate medical education and postgraduate medical education courses.
- All non-MUNFA employees are expected to continue work as per their current arrangement.
- MUNFA members have the right to lawfully picket. Pedestrian and vehicle traffic may experience delays when leaving or entering a Memorial campus.
- There will be no disruption to emergency services.