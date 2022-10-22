Faculty strike begins at Memorial University

About 800 members of the MUN Faculty Association went on strike at Memorial University Monday morning.

Picket lines went up around the St. John’s campus at 8 a.m. Both sides had been in conciliation talks through the weekend, but hit an impasse on Sunday. The university says it has offered the union a 12 per cent wage increase over four years, while MUNFA is demanding 14 per cent. The union says one of the main sticking points is collegial governance of the university.

The university released the folowing strike information overnight: