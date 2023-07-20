Experience of a liftetime for boys’ volleyball team at North American Indigenous Ganes

The 2023 North American Indigenous Games continue in Halifax. NTV’s Becky Daley speaks with Team Indigenous NL’s under-19 boys’ volleyball team.
You Might also like
-
Deer Lake’s 40th annual Strawberry Festival rising from the ashesBy Don Bradshaw — 4 hours ago
Less than a year after fire destroyed much of the infrastructure used to host Deer Lake’s Strawberry Festival, the 40th annual event is full steam ahead this weekend thanks, in large part, to fundraising efforts and hard work by the town, organizers and volunteers.Post Views: 0
-
Province mourns the passing of WWII veteran Rod DeonBy Jodi Cooke — 8 hours ago
The province has lost one if its greatest.
World War II veteran Roderick Joseph Deon, one of Canada’s most identifiable veterans, passed away late Wednesday night. He died at exactly 11:11pm – a legend to the last. He has joined Frances, his wife of 67 years, after keeping her waiting in heaven only 71 days without him.
He was born in 1921 in Pubnico, Nova Scotia. He grew up in Lynn, Massachusetts before the outbreak of the Depression prompted the family to return to Canada in 1929. In ’42, Deon volunteered to join the Canadian Navy and served aboard the destroyer HMCS Ottawa H31, finishing his service as a Chief Petty Officer with the Engineer’s Branch. His ship was on convoy duty in the North Atlantic and took part in the Normandy Invasion (D-Day) in 1944. The Ottawa was credited with three U-boat sinkings in that same year.
Following the war, he met Frances Duguay in Saint John, New Brunswick, and they married in 1947. After moving to Toronto, Ontario in 1950, they then welcomed their son, Brian, in 1951; daughter Jennifer came along 20 years later in 1971.
Deon enjoyed a long career as a construction superintendent and oversaw the building of many schools and churches in the Toronto area. After retiring in his 70s, his long time hobby of woodcarving became a second career, with commissions from organizations such as the Walt Disney Company and Grant Forest Industries. Even after moving to St. John’s in 2015, he continued to produce award-winning relief carvings and other artworks up to the age of 100.
Remembrance and service remained close to Comrade Deon’s heart throughout his life. A founding member of Branch 617 in Toronto, he was a lifetime member of the Royal Canadian Legion and participated in the annual poppy campaign every single year – including last year, at the age of 101. In 2019, he journeyed to France as a member of the Canadian delegation marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.
His awards and honours include the 1939-45 Star (Atlantic); the France & Germany Star; the Normandy Campaign medal; the Canadian Voluntary Service 1939-45 medal; the King George VI 1939-45 medal; and the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee medal. In 2019, he was awarded the rank of Chevalier (Knight) of the French National Order of the Legion of Honour from the Ambassador of France to Canada. In 2021, he received a Commendation from the Minister of Veteran’s Affairs.
Deon was a friend to all he met, and will be mourned by many. He is survived by his son Brian Deon and wife Judy Deon (Nelson, BC); daughter Jennifer Deon and her husband Dave Walsh with their son John Deon-Walsh (St. John’s, NL); grandchildren Jonathan Deon and wife Erin Weech (Victoria, BC); Alison Deon and husband Jeff Geddis with their daughters Gwendolyn and Grace (Toronto, ON); sisters Sylvia Martell (Pubnico) and Anne Vitaline Blondeau (Montreal); as well as many nephews and nieces and cousins in Nova Scotia, Ontario and Florida.
A visitation will be held at Cauls Funeral Home, LeMarchant Road, St. John’s, on Tuesday July 25 from 12-3pm and 6-9 p.m. The funeral mass will be held at The Basilica of St. John the Baptist on Wednesday, July 26.Post Views: 182
-
RCMP arrest man after issuing Emergency Alert in CarbonearBy Ben Cleary — 5 hours ago
RCMP say a man has been arrested in relation to a weapons offence. RCMP thanks the public for the tips received and residents can resume normal activities. There is no risk to public safety.
Earlier: Harbour Grace RCMP are searching for a man reported to be carrying a firearm in Carbonear. Additional police resources have been deployed to the area with a safety perimeter in place. Police say the man may now be at a home on O’Driscoll’s Lane in Carbonear.Residents in the area are asked to remain inside their homes. The man, who is believed to be wearing a maroon shirt and black shorts, may be in a silver four door Honda Civic. Earlier this morning, public was asked to stay away from the area of Valley Road in Carbonear, near the College of the North Atlantic and the Carbonear pool.
There will be updates as they become available. NTV’s Ben Cleary will be live in NTV Newsday with the latest information.Post Views: 340