Excellent driving conditions across the province

Roads are bare and dry right across the province this morning with sunshine.

The MV Qajaq W is in service but off schedule. The 6:00 p.m. departure from St. Barbe today is now open for regular reservations. Priority will be given to Labrador City residents. Due to the lifting of the evacuation order, extra departures will be posted as needed based on demand. Other ferries are on time.

At St. John’s International Airport, WestJet Flight 264 is delayed. PAL flights 928 and 923 are also delayed. In Gander, Air Canada Flights 1556 and 1557 are delayed. In Deer Lake, WestJet flights 415 and 521 are delayed, and PAL Flight 928 is delayed.