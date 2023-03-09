Evening collision sends one person to hospital

Firefighters look for some personal belongings in a vehicle involved in a collision at a busy St. John’s intersection. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A mid-evening collision in the east end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital and caused significant damage to both vehicles involved.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Prince Philip Drive shortly before 7:00 p.m. following the two-vehicle collision. A pickup truck had collided with a smaller car, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The car came to rest on the opposite side of the intersection, against a traffic light pole.

Firefighters and a paramedic with Eastern Health assess the driver of a pickup truck involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the car was helped to a waiting ambulance, where paramedics assessed the individual and later took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the pickup truck was also assessed at the scene, however they did not require immediate transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed at the busy intersection, which is notorious for being a location of frequent motor vehicle collisions.