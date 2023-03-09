Post Views: 0
Evening collision sends one person to hospital

By Earl Noble 20 seconds ago

Firefighters look for some personal belongings in a vehicle involved in a collision at a busy St. John’s intersection. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

A mid-evening collision in the east end of St. John’s sent one person to hospital and caused significant damage to both vehicles involved.

Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Portugal Cove Road and Prince Philip Drive shortly before 7:00 p.m. following the two-vehicle collision. A pickup truck had collided with a smaller car, causing significant damage to both vehicles. The car came to rest on the opposite side of the intersection, against a traffic light pole.

Firefighters and a paramedic with Eastern Health assess the driver of a pickup truck involved in a collision. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of the car was helped to a waiting ambulance, where paramedics assessed the individual and later took them to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. The driver of the pickup truck was also assessed at the scene, however they did not require immediate transport to hospital.

Traffic was slowed at the busy intersection, which is notorious for being a location of frequent motor vehicle collisions.

An RNC officer collects information on a vehicle involved in a collision, while a paramedic assessed the driver. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Firefighters examine a pickup truck involved in a two-vehicle collision in the east end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
This car was heavily damaged following a collision in the east end of St. John’s. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 0

