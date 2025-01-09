News Politics

Eugene Manning not seeking Tory nod in Placentia-St. Mary’s

January 9, 2025
Former PC leadership candidate Eugene Manning confirmed Thursday he will not seek the Tory nomination in Placentia-St. Mary’s for the next provincial election.

In a statement, Manning said: “I remain committed to the PC Party of Newfoundland and Labrador and working with our Leader, Tony Wakeham, and the rest of the team to do what is in the best interest of the party and province to ensure a successful outcome in the next election.”

Manning finished second to Wakeham in a three-way race for the PC leadership in 2023.

