EMS workers gather in Gander for NAPE Road Ambulance Integration Provincial Roundtable

NAPE is hosting a Road Ambulance Integration Provincial Roundtable at the Quality Hotel & Suites in Gander this week. The Roundtable began yesterday and wraps up today. Over 70 NAPE EMS (paramedics, EMRs, and dispatch) workers from the public, private and community sectors are in attendance. NAPE unites and represents over 450 EMS workers across the province.

“When tragedy strikes, these medical professionals are the ones rushing towards those in harm – regardless of the situation”, said NAPE President Jerry Earle. “When every second counts, these workers are the first on the scene to assess, treat, care, comfort, and transport. Every day, these dedicated members of the healthcare team answer the call to care.”



“Many don’t see or fully appreciate the incredible work that these healthcare professionals do – until it is their hour of need. Many also don’t fully appreciate the physical and mental toll the demanding, but rewarding, work takes on these workers”, said Earle. “While it is important to celebrate these amazing healthcare first responders, we owe them more than that – we must also ensure that they have the staffing levels, supports, and resources needed to do their job safely, quickly, and efficiently.”

