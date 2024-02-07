Emergency water shut off: Happy Valley-Goose Bay

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay is advising residents of a water shut off which will be taking place tomorrow, Thursday February 8, starting at 9:30 a.m.

The shut off is due to necessary emergency repairs needed to the water distribution line.

Crews estimate the water will be shut off and the required repairs will continue until around 4:30 p.m. tomorrow.

The areas to be affected by the water shut off include:

5 to 29 Valleyview Drive and all of Hale Street

Crews will have heavy equipment operating in the area starting at 8:00 a.m.

The town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay apologizes for any inconvenience.