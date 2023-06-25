News

Emergency responders at scene of serious collision in Torbay

By Web Team
Published on June 25, 2023 at 7:50 pm

Emergency responders are at the scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Torbay Road in the area of Pine Line in Torbay. The RNC says a portion of the road is not accessible. Drivers are advised to us an alternate route.

