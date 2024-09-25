Emergency planning training underway at St. John’s International Airport

Emergency planning training was underway at the St. John’s International Airport today, to help prepare in the event of an actual emergency at the airport.

Wayne Morris is the Director Of Operations at the St. John’s International Airport. He says these live exercises happen every two years to practice events they hope never happen in real life.

On Wednesday morning the training exercises involved an aircraft accident, followed up with a security threat scenario. It’s a large exercise that takes a big commitment, involving St. John’s International Airport Authority, RNC, NL Health Services, St. John’s Regional Fire Department, St. John Ambulance, Canadian Red Cross, The Salvation Army and more.