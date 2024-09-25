Emergency planning training at the St. John’s International Airport today

Today, there will be emergency planning training at the St. John’s International Airport.

The training will take place from 9:00 a.m. to the mid-afternoon. The training is conducted once per year to ensure that all partners are prepared in the event of an actual emergency at the airport.

During this emergency planning training, there will be an increased presence of first responders throughout airport property, including the Airport Terminal Building.

Props will be set up on Navigator Avenue, Jetstream Avenue and Airport Service Road.

All airport operations will continue as normal.