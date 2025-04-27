Emergency crews respond to two traffic incidents late Sunday morning

Emergency crews responded to two traffic incidents late Sunday morning.

Shortly before 11:00 a.m. personnel were called to Brougham Drive in Paradise after the driver of a vehicle lost control, striking a parked car. Reports from the scene indicate the driver may have suffered a medical emergency. The force of the crash pushed the parked vehicle roughly four metres ahead of where it was parked. Both vehicles sustained significant damage. The driver of the car was tended-to at the scene by paramedics. It was unknown at the time if they were taken to hospital.

At almost the same time crews were called to Paddy’s Pond Road, just outside of St. John’s, after a single-vehicle crash. The driver of a car reportedly suffered a medical emergency, and lost control of the vehicle, which rolled into some nearby trees. They were taken to hospital, their condition unknown. Another occupant of the car was not injured.

The scene of a single-vehicle crash into a parked car on Brougham Drive late Sunday morning.