Eddie’s Monday morning update; the day starts nice, and rain arrives this afternoon

Good day, and welcome to the new work week. The day is starting off on the quiet and nice side of the weather coin across much of the Province this morning. As of 6:45 AM weather conditions from coast to coast on the Island and the coast to the border in Labrador are looking good!
Temperature-wise, as you’re getting ready to head out the door, you can expect seasonable temperatures. Most locations are reporting teens this morning across Newfoundland and Labrador. And wind speeds for most areas are light to moderate.
Monday’s Outlook
A weak area of low pressure is going to spin its way across the Cabot Strait, and that low is going to spread rain across the Island from southeast to northeast throughout the day. The rain will arrive on the southwest coast later this morning, the West Coast early this afternoon and just about everywhere else will see the rain hold off until this evening or tonight. The rain will fall tonight and will taper off from west to east later tonight and on Tuesday. For eastern areas, the rain and showers will not end until Tuesday afternoon or evening.
The day will start on the sunny side for most of us, but clouds will be on the increase as the area of low-pressure swings in. Temperatures today will peak in the 20s for the eastern half of the Island, upper teens for the west, and teens will also be found throughout much of Labrador.
Futurecast (below) shows the timing of the rain, clouds, and hourly temperatures from tonight through Tuesday.
I’ll have another update for you later today!
/Eddie