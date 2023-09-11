Eddie’s Monday evening forecast; rain continues into Tuesday in the southeast + an update on Hurricane Le

A frontal boundary is going to get situated over southeastern Newfoundland tonight and linger in the area through Tuesday. Ahead of this boundary, rain is falling this evening over much of the Island south of the Great Northern Peninsula. The rain will over western and central areas overnight but will continue in the east and southeast. In fact, in those areas, the rain will continue until Tuesday before ending. Rainfall amounts from the Connaigre Peninsula to the Avlaon will total 20-30 mm in some areas, by late Tuesday.
While eastern Newfoundland will see the rain continue for Tuesday, the rest of the Island will generally see cloudy skies. Except on the GNP, there it will be partly to mostly cloudy. Labrador will also see a mix of sun and cloud for Tuesday, with some showers working their way into the west during the afternoon.
High temperatures across the Province will be in the teens for the second day of the work week.
Beyond tomorrow, the weather this week across much of the Province looks to be cloudy and unsettled, with chances for rain and showers through Saturday. Temperatures remain in the teens to lower 20s and the primary wind direction remains from the east nor northeast.
Hurricane Lee Update
As of 6:30 PM NDT, Hurricane Lee is a category 3 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale, with sustained wind speeds of 185 km/h. The storm is heading west-northwest at 11 km/h and will generally maintain that course through Tuesday before making a turn to the north.
At this point, the forecasts are keeping Lee on a northerly track through Saturday, and current projections have the centre of the storm anywhere from Cape Cod to western Nova Scotia by Saturday afternoon. Keep in mind, the width of the cone above indicates where the centre of the storm will be, not the size of it.
At this time it it is still too early to talk about potential impacts, but you can expect high waves, rain, and wind to be approaching the region next weekend. Where each will be set up is still unknown but that will get clearer over the coming days. Stay tuned!