Easterly flow dominates the weather pattern this week

Over the next 5+ days, we are going to be in a weather pattern of higher than normal pressure to our north and lower than normal pressure to our south. This puts Newfoundland and Labrador in broad onshore, easterly flow. This easterly flow will keep clouds, drizzle, and fog in the picture for eastern areas of the Island and coastal Labrador, with few exceptions. As you move farther west on the Island and inland in Labrador, the weather will not be as damp, but clouds and showers will still abound.
This pattern is almost “spring-like” except it will not be quite as cold in the onshore flow. Highs across most of the Island this week will be in the lower to middle teens and lows will be a few degrees lower. Fog will be common, especially on the Avalon and Bonavista peninsulas, and will be most dense at night.
THE FORECAST
Monday night: Scattered showers across the board. Dense fog is possible in the east on the Island and for parts of coastal Labrador. Lows of 8 to 12 on the Island and 6 to 10 in Labrador.
Tuesday: Cloudy on the Island with scattered showers. Drizzle and fog in the east. There may be a few sunny breaks inland. Rain moves into southwestern Newfoundland in the afternoon. Laboradr will see cloudy skies in the east, giving way to some sunny breaks west. Highs of 10 to 15.
Wednesday: Periods of showers and/or rain thru central Newfoundland, otherwise expect more clouds, drizzle, and fog across much of the Island, minus the west coast and areas along the Gulf. Those areas may see some sunshine. Highs will be in the mid-teens. Labrador will see a mix of sun and cloud, with scattered showers. Highs of 10 to 16.
Thursday: Areas of showers on the Island. Drizzle and fog in the east and some sunny breaks in the west. Highs of 12 to 16. Coastal Labrador will see drizzle and fog, along with highs near 12. Interior and western areas will see highs of 12 under mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers.
Friday/Saturday: Chance of rain on the Island, with highs near 12. Mostly cloudy in Labrador, with highs of 8 to 10.