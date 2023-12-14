News

Early-morning power outage restored in metro

Posted: December 14, 2023 12:09 pm
By Jodi Cooke


An equipment malfunction caused a major power outage for thousands of residents in St. Johns last night. Newfoundland Power says most everyone in the affected grid area had their power restored by 8 a.m. after the outage just after 1 a.m. Roughly 11,000 customers were left in the dark in the centre city of the capital. NL Power listed the cause as being due to malfunctioning equipment.

