Early morning fire destroys Sheshatshiu Innu Nation band office

An early morning fire in Sheshatshiu destroyed the Innu Nation band office.

The fire broke out around 6:00 a.m. this morning. Videos shared by residents on social media show fire crews tackling the fire. Further videos show the fire was out before 8:00 a.m.

The tragedy comes just days after the election for the Chief’s seat on September 1 in which Etienne Rich was elected.

There is no word yet on the cause of the fire.

NTV News is following the story and will provide further updates as they become available.