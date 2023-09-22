Early-morning fire causes extensive damage to east-end home

An early-morning fire has caused significant damage to a house in the east end of St. John’s.

St. John’s Regional Fire Department (SJRFD) received a call at about 7:45 a.m. from a neighbour reporting smoke coming from a home on Cuckhold’s Cove Road. When firefighters arrived on the scene they found smoke coming from the large two-storey dwelling.

Smoke pours from a home on Cuckhold’s Cove Road early Saturday morning. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

SJRFD Platoon Chief Dean Foley said crews made an initial 360° assessment and determined the home was fully charged with smoke. Upon making entry into the home firefighters found fire on both the main floor and second level. A search of the home determined no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Fire crews spent the next hour bringing the fire under control, however the home sustained extensive fire, smoke and water damage. Soot could be seen on all the windows of the home, and water and foam poured from the eave of the main level as crews worked to extinguish hot spots.

Forest Road was closed in the area as fire crews worked. Crews remained on the scene for several hours. An investigation into the cause of the fire is ongoing.