Early-afternoon crash closes portion of highway interchange

A single-vehicle crash has closed a portion of the Route 2 overpass over the T. C. H.

Emergency crews responded to the westbound lanes of Pitts Memorial Drive at about 1:45 p.m. The driver of a sedan lost control, striking a guardrail, coming to rest in the middle of the road.

The vehicle also struck a passing dump truck, which sustained only minor damage.

The driver of the car was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

There remains a road closure in place, even two hours after the incident. Currently traffic cannot travel from Mount Pearl towards CBS on Pitts Memorial. The exit from the TCH eastbound towards CBS is also closed.

An investigation is ongoing. NTV News will have more as it becomes available.