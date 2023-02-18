Dump truck overturns in late-night crash

There were no injuries after this dump truck overturned on Sugarloaf Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a dump truck was taken to hospital with unknown injuries after the dump truck they were driving overturned in the east end of St. John’s on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 11:30 p.m. at the end of Sugarloaf Road, near East White Hills Road. Reports from the scene state the driver of the privately-owned truck was traveling with the dump left in an upright position when it snagged some overhead wires. The truck overturned into a snowbank on the side of the road, narrowly missing a utility pole.

The driver was assessed by paramedics at the scene and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature. The crash forced a closure of Sugarloaf Road until the downed wire could be secured, and the dump truck placed back on its wheels to be removed from the scene.