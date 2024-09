There is fog this morning on the Avalon Peninsula, parts of central Newfoundland, the Great Northern Peninsula, and southeastern Labrador. There are also areas of drizzle.

Today the Port aux Basques to North Sydney ferry crossing on the Leif Ericson has been changed to restricted, commercial only. Ferries in the provincial network are on time.

Flights in St. John’s, Gander, and Deer Lake are on time.