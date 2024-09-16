Drivers Ticketed for Speeding in Construction Zones

The RNC observed aggressive driving during a focused initiative in a construction zone over the weekend.

Following multiple reports of speeding in construction zones, RNC Traffic Services conducted speed enforcement on the Trans-Canada Highway on the Northeast Avalon in the area known locally as the Cloverleaf. Over a 1.5 hour period on Saturday morning (Sept. 15), 16 summary offence tickets were issued, 13 of which were for speeding. Three other tickets were issued for using a handheld device while driving.

Motorists were travelling on wet roads at the time and were recorded exceeding the posted speed limit by 45 km/hr to 70 km/hr in an active construction zone. With fines doubled in construction zones, the expense to the operator ranged from $130 to $1,170.

The RNC is urging the public to report unsafe driving behaviours directly to police. Anyone with information is asked to call 911. To report anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or visit www.nlcrimestoppers.com.