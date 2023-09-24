News

Driver taken to hospital following collision on Logy Bay Road

Posted: September 24, 2023 8:50 am
By Earl Noble


A two-vehicle collision at an east-end intersection on Saturday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Logy Bay Road and MacDonald Drive. Two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending one of them onto its roof. The driver of that car had to be helped from the vehicle by first responders. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. The overturned vehicle sustained significant damage, while the second car only showed minor front-end damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.

Emergency personnel work to remove the driver of a car that overturned following a collision on Logy Bay Road early Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
One person was taken to hospital following a collision on Logy Bay Road on Saturday afternoon. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A vehicle involved in a collision on Logy Bay Road shows minor damage. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
A paramedic with Eastern Health assessed damage to a vehicle following a collision on Logy Bay Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The driver of a car that overturned following a collision on Logy Bay Road was taken to hospital. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
The driver of a car that overturned following a collision on Saturday afternoon was taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious. (Earl Noble / NTV News)
Post Views: 0

Scroll to top