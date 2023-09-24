Driver taken to hospital following collision on Logy Bay Road

A two-vehicle collision at an east-end intersection on Saturday afternoon sent one person to hospital.

Shortly before 2:00 p.m. emergency crews were called to the intersection of Logy Bay Road and MacDonald Drive. Two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending one of them onto its roof. The driver of that car had to be helped from the vehicle by first responders. They were taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious.

The driver of the second vehicle was uninjured. The overturned vehicle sustained significant damage, while the second car only showed minor front-end damage.

Traffic was slowed in the area until the scene could be cleared.