Driver taken into custody following collision on Kenmount Road

The driver of an SUV who rear-ended a car on Kenmount Road on Boxing Day was taken into custody at the scene.

Shortly before 8:30 p.m. emergency crews were called to Kenmount Road, just east of Peet Street. The driver of a westbound SUV had rear-ended a sedan, spinning the car around and causing extensive damage to both vehicles. While there were no reported injuries in the collision, reports from the scene said the driver of the SUV attempted to drive from the scene in the damaged vehicle. They were taken into custody by the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary and placed in the back of a police car.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Video from the scene of a collision on Kenmount Road on Boxing Day evening.