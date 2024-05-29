Driver sent to hospital following overnight rollover

A single-vehicle crash in the early-morning hours has sent one person to hospital.

The incident happened on Kenmount Road shortly before 12:30 a.m.. The driver of car traveling east lost control of the vehicle near Captial Hyundai, leaving the road and striking a culvert at the entrance to a parking lot. The vehicle crashed through a railing and rolled over. The car came to rest on its side after striking a utility pole on the other side of the parking lot entrance. Debris from the crash was strewn across the roadway and into a nearby ditch.

The driver of the car, who was the lone occupant, was treated at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital with injuries not believed to be serious in nature. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.

