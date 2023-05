No one was injured following this single-vehicle crash into parked cars on Bay Bulls Road. (Earl Noble / NTV News)

The driver of a minivan was detained following a single-vehicle crash on Bay Bulls Road late Friday night.

Shortly after 11:00 p.m. the driver of the van traveling eastbound lost control, crashing into the back of a parked sedan. The force of the collision caused significant damage to both vehicles, and pushed the parked car into the back of a Jeep.

There were no injuries reported.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing.