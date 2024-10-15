Driver charged following ATV accident in Labrador City

Police in Labrador City have charged a man with impaired driving in relation to an ATV collision in early June.

On June 5th, just before 11:00 p.m., the RNC responded to the single vehicle ATV collision on Barlett Drive. The driver was taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries. The heavily-damaged ATV was towed from the scene. Now, four months later, the 30-year-old driver was charged with impaired driving and driving over the legal limit after tests showed he was had double the legal limit of alcohol in his system. He was released to appear in court at a later date.