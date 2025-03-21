Driver arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP for impaired operation

A 19-year-old woman was arrested by Grand Falls-Windsor RCMP on March 19 for impaired operation.

At approximately 3:15 a.m. on Wednesday, police stopped a vehicle on Lincoln Road in Grand Falls-Windsor. The driver showed signs of alcohol impairment, failed a roadside breath test and was arrested. At the detachment, the woman provided further breath samples that were above the legal limit.

She was released from custody and is set to appear in court at a later date to answer to charges of impaired operation. Her licence was suspended and the vehicle was seized and impounded.