Driver arrested after refusing to provide name to police

Just after 1:00 a.m. this morning, patrol officers with the RNC conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle on Elizabeth Avenue in St. John’s.

When asked to identify himself, the driver refused and also refused to provide his license, registration and insurance.

A check showed the registered owner of the vehicle, whom police suspected to be the driver, was suspended from driving. The vehicle was also unregistered.

The man was arrested for obstruction of justice and was taken to the St. John’s lockup. He was also ticketed for failing to provide his name, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving without insurance, and driving while suspended. The vehicle was also impounded.